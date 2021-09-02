USUE Men’s Soccer Defeats Central Wyoming in Home Opener

USU Eastern Press Release

USU Eastern men’s soccer team welcomed the Rustlers of Central Wyoming to town last week.

Scoring in less than 30 seconds into the second half, off two great passes and a great finish, was Josh Maughan . After kicking off, USUE’s central midfield sent a long ball on a dime to the foot of Parker Huff, who then took a couple of touches and blasted it across the box. Maughan buried the shot to demoralize the Rustlers, who were riding high because of an additional player due to a red card given in the game.

The men’s final score was 2-1 with USU Eastern winning the game. Goals were scored by Brandon Bejarano and Maughan, with assists by Joey Valle and Huff .