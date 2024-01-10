USUE Softball to Begin 2024 Season in Henderson

By Calvin Jensen

Utah State Eastern softball is gearing up for a new season as the team recently announced its 2024 schedule. The Lady Eagles will kick off their season on Jan. 26 in Henderson, NV, where they will face tough opponents at the Coyote Classic hosted by the College of Southern Nevada. USU Eastern will begin the tournament taking on Central Arizona College followed by matchups against Yavapai College and Arizona Western College.

The following day, the Lady Eagles continue their opening weekend play with two more games against Pima Community College and Gateway Community College as they aim to make a strong start to the season away from home.

Following their Nevada series, the Lady Eagles return to their home turf to take on Northeastern Junior College on Feb. 24 and 25. USU Eastern will play doubleheaders each day against the Plainswomen.

In her second year at the helm, Utah State Eastern head coach Katelyn Groves is anxious to get the team on the field. “We are excited to get going this year,” said Groves. “Our first tournament has great competition that will show us our strengths and weaknesses quickly and allow us to continue our growth into the 2024 season.”

The Eagles will begin SWAC Region 18 play in one of the toughest conference in the nation beginning on March 1. USU Eastern will play both home and away games against conference foes Snow College, Colorado Northwestern Community College, Salt Lake Community College, College of Southern Nevada and College of Southern Idaho (CSI).

“Conference play is tough,” stated Groves. “Teams can hit well, pitch effectively and play defense. It’s all about who can consistently do those things and compete as a team and with heart. This group has great chemistry, works hard and they have an abundance of potential. We are looking forward to seeing where they take us.”

The regular season concludes at home for Eastern against the Golden Eagles of CSI on May 2 and 3. The Eagles are determined earn a spot in the postseason and make their mark in the SWAC Region 18 Tournament, which will be hosted by the conference champion.

Eagle fans can view the entire schedule for Eastern softball at www.usueasternathletics.com. Can’t make the game? Watch all USU Eastern conference matchups live on the Scenic West Digital Network with play-by-play provided by Castle Country Radio. For game information and updates, text the word “EAGLES” to 83200.