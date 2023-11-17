USUE Students Decorate and Donate Tree in Christmas Tree Regalia

USU Eastern Press Release

Students from Utah State University Eastern banded together to decorate a Christmas tree for the Christmas Tree Regalia, held each year in Price.

The group of students, led by USUSA and the Sun Center leaders, bought, donated, and decorated the tree. Money raised during the annual Christmas Tree Regalia will be donated to the Carbon and Emery Caring for Kids, non-profit organizations that assist children and families who might be experiencing food insecurities.

“This initiative is a SUN Center project aimed at contributing to and serving the community,” said Eric Curwen, director of Campus Life at USU Eastern. “We’ve actively participated in this project for the past few years, aiming to be an integral part of the community, extend support to those in need, and engage in meaningful service.”

This tree will join a host of other decorated trees along Main Street in Price. USU Eastern’s tree will be located inside Sunset Glow and Tanning (60 West Main Street).

The USU Eastern SUN Center has been the campus volunteer office for students, faculty and staff since 1993. The vision of the SUN Center is to contribute towards active volunteerism, civic responsibility and justice-based leadership through community and campus engagement.

For more information about the SUN Center visit eastern.usu.edu/student-life/sun/.