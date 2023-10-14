USUE Sweeps Colorado Northwestern on the Road

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

Leaves weren’t the only thing falling in Rangely, Colo. on Wednesday night as the 13th ranked USU Eastern women’s volleyball team began the second half of SWAC play with a 3-0 sweep over Colorado Northwestern Community College. The Lady Eagles improved to 20-7 on the season and 4-2 in conference play after defeating the Spartans with set scores of 25-6, 25-13 and 25-12.

The offensive attack was led by Alex Trussell with seven kills followed by Rachel West with an impressive .714% accuracy on five kills, adding four blocks on the net and three aces. Ella Bingham put up a wall of her own with four blocks and Kylee Atkinson orchestrated the offense with 12 assists. Setter Camber Dodson had nine assists of her own, including four kills on the offensive attack. Oliwia Suboczewska had five digs and two kills in the game.

No. 13 Utah State Eastern will return home as they welcome Snow College and the College of Southern Nevada next week inside the BDAC. The Lady Eagles will look to advance from the third place spot in the Scenic West Athletic Conference and remain in the Top 15 in the NJCAA DI polls.