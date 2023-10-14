Marching Band and Color Guard Earn Second Place at Wasatch Front Invitational

Carbon High School Press Release

The Dino Marching Band and Color Guard continued its exciting year last weekend, securing its third “top three” overall finish this season. This time, the Dinos placed second, narrowly behind Elko High School from Nevada. The one-point difference in score to one of Nevada’s premier band programs shows the growth the band has made following last year’s state runner-up finish.

In addition to the overall score, the Carbon High Color Guard continued its dominance in the 3A Color Guard classification, taking its second Most Outstanding Color Guard Caption award. The band has been practicing since May on its competitive field show titled “Against All Odds.”

The music selections for the show are “The Phoenix” by Fall Out Boy, “Uprising” by Muse and “Vida La Vida” by Coldplay. You next chance to see the full competitive show will be on Oct. 28 at American Fork High School in American Fork. The band will perform in the morning hours; details will follow.

Great job, Carbon High Marching Band and Color Guard. Good luck!