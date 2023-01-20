USUE Women’s Soccer Announces Changes to Coaching Staff

By Calvin Jensen

Utah State Eastern has named Jacquelyn Tagg-Stephens as co-head coach of the women’s soccer program at Utah State Eastern for the 2023 season. Stephens will join current men and women’s head coach, Jared Woodhouse , who has led the program to national rankings over the past three years. The two coaches will collaborate together in leading the women’s team until 2024, at which time Coach Stephens will take the reigns as the sole head coach.

“My vision here at USU Eastern is to develop and maintain a highly-competitive program that athletes want to be part of; creating an atmosphere where they are able to achieve their academic and athletics goals,” said Stephens.

Coach Stephens is no stranger to USU Eastern as a current assistant coach for both the men and women’s soccer teams since Spring 2021. Prior to coaching for Eastern, she was a standout student-athlete for the Lady Eagles from 2014 to 2016. She began her collegiate career as an attacking wing, moving to defensive wing her sophomore year, earning Defensive MVP and team captain.

In addition, Stephens has been a player and coach for Red Devil’s WPSL for the past five years as well as a club coach in southern Utah County for the past seven years.

Coach Stephens is also a small business owner of Fundamental Athletics, which she has owned for eight years, training over 100 athletes throughout the state of Utah. As owner and operator, her objective is to redefine athletics by using a holistic approach as athletes discover a healthy balance between fun and challenge. Her focus is on teaching the fundamental basics of sports and helping athletes set goals and create the necessary steps to achieve those goals.

Stephens received her associate’s degree from Utah State University during her time as a student-athlete at USU Eastern. She then transferred to the University of Utah, receiving her Bachelor’s Degree from the U of U College of Health in Recreational Therapy. Continuing her education, she then earned her Master’s Degree from Western Governors University in Business Management and Leadership.

She currently lives in Price with her husband Caleb and their bulldog, Omelette. Together, they enjoy being outdoors camping, hiking, riding their UTV and paddle boarding with Omelette.

“We are excited for this new transition for our women’s soccer program,” said director of athletics Jess Brinkerhoff. “Coach Woodhouse has built a very successful program and we know that Jacquelyn has the experience and vision to carry on that success.”