Utah Jazz Center Walker Kessler Meets Green River’s Jr. Jazz

By Robin Hunt

On Thursday, Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler and his associates visited Green River High School to meet, mingle and play games with Green River’s Jr. Jazz.

Kessler, 7ft tall and full of energy, cheered, high fived, and played a variety of ball handling games with the kids, while parents and families watched from the bleachers. Participating youth dribbled, shot baskets, rolled the ball between their legs, and did push ups and laps around the gym as they played side by side with Kessler and his associates.

Kessler participated in the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City as part of the Jordan Rising Stars Challenge, and won the 2023 NBA Skills Challenge with his Jazz teammates.

The Green River Jr. Jazz program is currently run by Green River City.