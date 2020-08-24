Utah Legislature Meets for 6th Special Session

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

August Special Session

This past week, Speaker Brad Wilson and President J. Stuart Adams exercised the Utah’ Legislature’s emergency powers to convene in a special session. The Legislature met on Thursday, both in person and virtually, for the 6th Special Session.

I presented a House Citation honoring all first responders in the state for their service and contributions to our communities and their exemplary work in protecting the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Utah.

Legislators also considered 20 bills to make necessary adjustments to the state budget and policies related to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Speaker Brad Wilson stated, “Our focus is primarily on adapting to ever-changing circumstances in order to help businesses, families and people across our state as we lead the national response and recovery.”

Several issues were discussed, including providing Utahns and Utah businesses financial relief by waiving state income tax on PPP loans and CARES Act money and modifying the 2020 general election process so that counties must have an “in-person” voting option.

Also addressed were issues related to public education funding and enrollment and adjusting the 2021 state budget to further address the impacts of COVID-19. A full list of legislation and summaries can be found here: https://le.utah.gov/session/2020S6/LegislationSummaries_v4.pdf

With updated budget revenues and remaining CARES Act money, we were able to restore some of the deep cuts made during a previous legislation. We allocated $125 million out of the $150 million remaining. Those funds were used for extending broadband access for schools, creating K-12 classroom enhancements, allocating more funds to the very successful business grant programs, increasing testing and aiding disability services.

Speaker’s Comments

Speaker of the House Brad Wilson indicated that during special sessions this year, we have worked on 85 bills and 30 formal substitutes for bills. We have passed 12 budget and revenue bills and reworked the state budget four times to adjust to the ripple effect of the current health crisis.

To provide some additional perspective, it took until the fourth week of the 2020 General Session for us to pass as many bills as we have in special sessions this year. As House leadership, we have recognized the urgency of each of these issues and feel each has merited your timely consideration. But, they say the more you do something, the less special it becomes.

Speaker Wilson said it’s important to make something clear so that our much more frequent meetings this year do not send the wrong message either within our body or to the public. These are extraordinary circumstances. This is not and cannot become the new normal for the House. Utah benefits greatly from the service of a part-time legislature and must continue to do so. We must not allow the COVID-19 pandemic to trigger a transition to a full-time legislative body. It is simply not in the best interest of the people.

Within the House of Representatives, we have elected officials who are engineers, ranchers and researchers. We have homemakers, small business owners, retired utility executives and teachers. We have more than a few attorneys, some bankers and developers. We have surgeons, a police officer and, perhaps most appropriately, we now have a referee.

Each of us brings a unique perspective to our policy discussions and, even more importantly, each of us is more directly impacted by the policies we enact because we live and work in the real world. I would argue Utah’s system of a part-time legislature – one that is supposed to meet in session just over one-tenth of the year – much more closely adheres to the original design of our nation’s founding fathers than a full-time legislative body would. By the voice of the people, we serve for a season but we do so as we remain citizens first and lawmakers second.

We meet today to deliberate and debate the best path forward for the people of our state on issues caused by the pandemic ranging from educating our students to regulating commerce to matters of health and public safety.

So, again, I thank you for your service, for taking considerable time from your jobs, your businesses and your families, all to address urgent and pressing matters facing your districts and our state.”

News Articles

COVID-19 Update

For more information, please visit https://coronavirus.utah.gov/. You can also call 1-800-456-7707 to receive the latest information.

Test Utah

We have recently seen a decrease in testing. Anyone with symptoms should get tested in order for us to have the latest data and help slow the spread. Test Utah is a fast, safe and free way to get tested for COVID-19. Visit https://www.testutah.com/en to find out more.

Unemployment Update

Utah’s Unemployment rate is 4.5%, which is the lowest in the country.

Back to School

Every school district throughout the state is dealing with unique challenges to ensure students and teachers are safe returning to school. Governor Herbert requested each school district to submit plans by Aug. 1. Those plans have all been submitted.

Additionally, the Utah State Board of Education has released guidelines for districts to follow and the Department of Health has put a plan in place in the case an outbreak happens within a school. We will also have many pieces of education-related legislation to address during the upcoming special session. For more information, please visit https://coronavirus.utah.gov/education/.

As always, thank you for allowing me to represent you on the hill. Contact me with questions or concerns. My email is carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov and my phone number is (435) 979-6578.