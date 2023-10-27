Utah Named 4th Safest State for 2023

Safety is a key component for those that are looking to reside within any given area. WalletHub recently conducted a study that worked to determine the safest states in America for the 2023 year.

“With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones,” WalletHub shared. “Recently, concerns like the COVID-19 pandemic may have cooled off, but they’ve been replaced with things like elevated homicide rates and severe weather.”

The personal finance website shared that certain states keep their residents safer than others. Through the findings, it was determined that the state of Utah ranked as the fourth safest state with a score of 63.81. Utah came behind New Hampshire in third, Main in second and Vermont in first place.

The Beehive State is first in job security, fourth-lowest in murders and non-negligent manslaughters per capita, and eighth in fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel. Utah was also found to have the second-lowest total loss amount from climate disasters per capita, coming in just behind Nevada.

On the other end of the spectrum, the four states that were found the least-safe were Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana.