Rocky Mountain Power Announces New Grants to Eastern Utah Organizations

Funding helps local community organizations working to strengthen livability

Rocky Mountain Power Press Release

Nonprofit organizations in Eastern Utah transform hopes into action every day by showing up to care for their neighbors and the environment. The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is supporting this important work with a new round of grants to local organizations that are committed to fostering resilient cities, towns and natural areas in our region.

The foundation is donating a total of $167,500 in grants across the three states it serves to underwrite a diverse range of programs and projects, from affordable housing access, job training and rural economic development to ecosystem preservation, trail restoration and nature-based education.

“These organizations lift up our communities and protect our natural surroundings for future generations,” said Merlin Rushton, Rocky Mountain Power regional business manager. “It is an honor to support their inspiring work and help build communities where everyone can flourish.”

This round of grants, focused on community enhancement and environmental respect, is one of the four grant cycles offered by the foundation annually. The following five grants totaling $24,000 were given to local Eastern Utah organizations:

Castle Dale City to build a dedicated Ghost Road walking and bike path that will keep pedestrians and bicyclists safer at a popular walking and biking destination that is currently positioned along an existing road.

Friends of Arches and Canyonlands Parks to increase parking availability for residents of the nonprofit’s Bunk House, which provides affordable housing for essential workers and seasonal employees of southeastern Utah’s public lands and county facilities.

Friends of the Helper Area to buy inclusive playground equipment for the Helper Express Playground, which will serve Helper and surrounding rural communities and provide an accessible space where children with disabilities can enjoy playing with their peers.

Main Street Southeastern Utah, Inc. for the Peace Gardens Mural project, a community gathering place and part of a robust Main Street program to revitalize downtown, attract new people to the area and support the local economy.

Youth Garden Project to support resilience in the Moab food system by providing garden-based education and access to a biodiverse array of organically grown fruits and vegetables.

About the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation:

The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created by PacifiCorp, an energy company that serves over two million customers across a diverse six-state region in the West as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. Since it started in 1988, the PacifiCorp Foundation has awarded more than $60 million to nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit www.rockymountainpower.net/foundation.