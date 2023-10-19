Utah Named the Most Energy-Efficient State for 2023

Energy is one of the biggest household expenses for American consumers, with the average U.S. family spending at least $2,000 per year on utilities. Continuing on their fact-finding crusades, those at WalletHub have released a study regarding the most and least energy-efficient states.

According to the Department of Energy, it is estimated that adopting energy-efficient measures in a home could reduce utility costs by as much as 25%. Progress in efficiency is becoming more aware and it is expected that 16% of electricity generation in 2023 will come from solar and wind power.

To gauge the impact of doing more with less energy, auto and home energy consumption in 48 states were measured. Through this study, it was determined that the state of Utah was the most energy-efficient state for the 2023 year.

Utah’s overall rank was accompanied by a total score of 87.58. Home efficiency for Utah was in the first place, while auto efficiency was ranked at number seven.

Utah was followed by Massachusetts with a score of 85.86, while Vermont came in third place at 85.06. On the other end, South Carolina was in last place with 24.24. Due to data limitations, Alaska and Hawaii were excluded from WalletHub’s analysis.