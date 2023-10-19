Emery County Commissioners Consider Contentious Resolutions

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Commission met on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The Safety Minute presentation on workplace safety, comfort and good health was given by Cleveland Librarian Camille Thomas.

Commissioner Keven Jensen then drew for the safety Visa gift cards winners. Kimberly Howes, Amanda Fausett, Vanessa Justesen, Tosha Barnett, Kimberly Howes and Kaylee Van Wagoner were the lucky winners.

A motion to enter into a public hearing was then entertained. The purpose of the hearing was to receive public comment regarding the disposal of a parcel of land in Huntington. This land is where the old senior citizen building is and a strip of land by the ball park. The county will then own 75% of the empty block on South Main Street to build a new senior center.

The hearing was closed and a resolution disposing of the parcel of land was approved. American Rescue Plan Act funds, Community Impact Board funds and available funds will be used to build this building. The building will be large enough for all county seniors to meet together. Construction work should begin soon.

Tentative budgets for Emery County and the Castle Valley Special Service District were then explained, reminding that they were required by law and just tentative. These two budgets were approved by the commission.

An award of $134,876 from the Homeland Security Grant was accepted. Janalee Luke of the Emery County Sheriff’s Office explained how these funds would be used and the good they would be for the emergency response teams. She also stated that Carbon and Emery counties are part of Region 6 of the seven regions in the state and each region receives funds.

The Community Reinvestment Agency Board recommended a disbursement of funds in the amount of $142,700 to the Epicenter in Green River, which was approved. This is an affordable housing project of five homes.

Desiree Malley of the Emery County Libraries then requested amendments to the Emery County Library System Library Card and Library System Circulation policies, which were approved. The Castle Dale and Orangeville libraries both received PBS Utah 2023 Reading Marathon Mini grants of $650. The commission approved acceptance of these grants.

Commissioner Jensen then presented a resolution to halt the ongoing injury to the U.S. Sheep industry caused by the excessive imports and to urge tariff quotas. He explained that due to the imports from Australia, prices for sheep have significantly dropped.

Discussion followed about the number of sheep producers in Emery County and a consideration of other agriculture products. Jensen stated he had not written the resolution, but had been asked to present it. This item was tabled for further conservations with organizations like the Utah Farm Bureau.

Next, a resolution supporting coal-based power that has produced economic stability was presented. Emery County citizen Lauren Huntsman requested to make some public comments. He spoke about the importance of making statements to the federal, state and county governments to support coal production. Huntsman added that PacifiCorp is obligated to provide power for the county, but regulating entities have a huge impact on the coal industry. This item was tabled to correct the language.

A resolution was addressed supporting the energy industry/nuclear power, stating more specifically to not use Emery County resources for funding. This again brought comments from the audience. Citizens felt that the county should and could not support without funding options. It was also expressed that a like resolution would lock future commissioners from helping to fund the development of these much-needed economic opportunities.

The commissioners were urged to not pass this resolution. It was defeated, and Commissioner Lynn Sitterud then read a new resolution that supported the energy industry, more specifically nuclear power, a branch of economics that could produce economic stability for the area. This resolution was received favorably by the crowd in the commission chambers and was passed by the commission with a vote of two to one.

A personal property tax exemption list for 2023 for those with lower than $27,000 income was approved. A conditional use permit for United Minerals recommended by the Emery County Planning and Zoning Commission was approved.