Utah’s Christmas Town Lights Up

The annual lighting ceremony for Helper City, also known as Utah’s Christmas Town, was hosted on Friday evening.

The community gathered at the Rio Theatre to begin, before following the Sally Mauro Singers down the historic Main Street, guided by candles and holiday tunes. When the group reached the park located down the street, the speeches began.

Brenda Deeter and Mark Montoya have acted as the co-chairs for the holiday festivities for 26 years running, though they have both volunteered in some way for over 30 years.

This year marks the 34th annual Utah’s Christmas Town for Helper, and Montoya explained that a lot of work and effort goes into the magic of the season each year. Montoya stated that there is a nostalgia in a small community that cannot be duplicated.

Following this, he announced that this year’s grand marshals are Steven and Tom Montoya, before Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman read the proclamation that was set forth back in the early 90s.

Mayor Peterman also thanked Deeter and Montoya, stating that they do a great job. She also expressed appreciation to the Sally Mauro students for always participating. The singers then crooned out two more holiday songs before the countdown was set, the lights were lit and Santa paid a special visit.

Utah’s Christmas Town is not done yet. The annual chili dinner is slated for Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2. Saturday, Dec. 2 will also feature the breakfast with Santa event from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Helper Civic Auditorium.