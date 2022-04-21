Utah’s First Poet Laureate Coming to Helper

Nancy Takacs, Helper’s Poet Laureate, announced that there will be a major figure in poetry paying a visit to the city next week on April 28.

This figure is David Lee, who is a figure in American letters. He is the author of 15 books of poetry, a celebrated teacher, a legend when it comes to reading in classrooms, bookstores and taverns, and is the first poet laureate of Utah.

“His work is full of the most various qualities: soul-crushing tragedy, lyrical celebration, high comedy, storytelling ebullience,” said Takacs.

Lee will be at KT Gallery on Thursday, April 28 and will be reading from his new book “Rusty Barbed Wire: Selected Poems.” which Takacs stated brings to the community of readers a raw and radical beauty.

“He is a force, do not miss this reading,” Takacs stated. “We are fortunate to have him come all the way from his home in Oregon to read in Utah.”

Those that are interested in this great opportunity should head to the gallery beginning at 7 p.m. that evening.