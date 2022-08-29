Utah’s Poet Laureate Welcomed to Price

The Workshops for Musicians and Writers (WMW), which recently opened in the former Lewis Jewelry building on Price’s Main Street, hosted a reading and Q&A on Aug, 25.

The WMW is owned by Matthew Sorenson and Deb Hohenthal, a couple that relocated from Salt Lake City and wished to continue their passion for poetry in this area. According to their website, the WMW is a nonprofit organization that provides a place where musicians and writers, young and old, can learn, practice, collaborate and perform.

“Writing and music can connect generations, bring the past into the future, unify traditionalists and rebels, and can draw people to our town,” shared the WMW. “Working with other arts groups and educators, our non- profit center will hold workshops, provide practice space and sponsor performances.”

Furthermore, the WMW coordinates with local schools and Utah State University Eastern. Expertise and coaching comes from local artists and from regional writers and musicians.

The poetry reading and Q&A that was hosted welcomed the new Poet Laureate of Utah, Lisa Bickmore, who stated that she was happy to be joining the Workshops for Musicians and Writers. The WMW is located at 46 East Main Street in Price.