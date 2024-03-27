UTV’s Flood Green River for the Watermelon Crawl

By Robin Hunt

Did you notice UTV’s everywhere this past weekend? It might be because Green River City and UTV Utah partnered to host the 4th annual Watermelon Crawl. Participants joined up with their guides Friday and Saturday and hit the trails.

Participant Sandy Hymas said: “Watermelon Crawl with Green River City was a blast. Thank you UTV Utah, Bud Bruening, Cody Webster, Guy Webster, Reese Carter, Green River City and I am sure there are a ton more that helped put the ride together. Was fun to reconnect with friends that we made along the way. Look forward to next year.”

The Green River Watermelon Crawl is an event intended to highlight the incredible trails of the Green River area. UTV Utah is a UTV facebook group that is a place for ALL UTV/SxS Off Road enthusiasts to buy, sell, trade, chat, etc. Yamaha, Kawasaki, Can-Am, Arctic Cat, Honda and Polaris owners are all welcome! The group talks about UTV/side by side upgrades, locations, vendors, dealers, events, issues facing the off-road community and more.

“It’s an event put together to showcase our local area in a responsible manner in hopes to ensure future access for OHV users in the future,” stated City Councilman and Crawl guide Guy Webster. “[This year had] mixed weather, but everyone I talked to was having a great time and appreciated the organizers for putting it on.”

Participant Daren Austin said: “Fun event! Thanks to everyone that made it happen! And thanks to Green River City for supporting the off road community!”