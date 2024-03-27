Spartan Baseball with 27 Runs in Double Header

On Tuesday afternoon, the Delta Rabbits visited Emery County for a regional doubleheader. The first game was all Emery, as they would score 17 runs in three innings, eventually getting the win in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.

Wade Stilson had a big bat in the game with a home run and a double. He went three for three with a walk, with six runners batted in and four runs scored. Turner Stoker was also a factor, going three for three with a walk as well, scoring five RBIs.

Peyton Alton brought home three runners and touched home plate once. Mason Stilson was walked three times in the game, getting an RBI and three runs scored. Hayden Christiansen had three runs scored, along with Quayd Oveson and Braxton Butler with two runs scored as well. Gilbert pitched all five for the Spartans, allowing only three hits and ending with five strikeouts.

In the next game of the double header, the Rabbits held Emery to three runs, until a big seven run inning, giving the Spartans the lead 10-1. Emery would eventually get the win and the two-game sweep.

Treven Gilbert had a double, scoring two RBIs and a run scored. Wade Stilson also had a couple RBIs, touching home plate three times for three runs scored. Christiansen, Kade Larsen, Stoker and Tyce Larsen all had an RBI in the game. Stoker pitched four innings, allowing four hits and a run, with seven strikeouts. Jensen pitched three innings, ending with two hits, a run and two strikeouts for the home team.

The Spartans are set to get their revenge against the defending champion, Juab Wasp squad on Thursday in Nephi. Then it’s 10 straight region games in April as they look to come out atop the Region 12 standings.