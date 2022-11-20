V6 Media Makes Introductions

V6 Media, based in Vernal, was a special guest at the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon. The media company was named one of the chamber’s business spotlights for the month of November.

While V6 Media is headquartered in Vernal, the company offers services in Northeastern Utah as well as other parts of the state, including Carbon and Emery counties. The company is known for its high-quality video production, including creative and corporate video production, live event production, and aerial photography and videography.

“With over 20 years of experience in the video production and broadcasting business, Channel V6 specializes in delivering entertainment that’s important to you, your families and your communities,” the business shared.

Locally, the business has done video work for Lifepoint Health, which includes Castleview Hospital, as well as the Carbon County Office of Tourism. V6 is currently accepting new projects in the area to help businesses and events share their messages through video.

For more information on V6 Media and its offerings, please call (435) 781-1902 or visit the company’s website at www.channelv6.com.