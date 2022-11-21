Christmas Tour is Returning to the Rio Theater

Press Release

Enjoy “Christmas A La Vivaldi,” a new Christmas tradition. Performed by a chamber orchestra, this is a concert with many of your favorite Christmas classics.

The chamber orchestra will feature several vocalists and a variety of beloved classical composers, including Bach and Beethoven. The show will finish with the new composition, “Christmas A La Vivaldi,” composed by Nick Greer, and represents Smashes of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons mixed with favorite Christmas melodies. Parts of it have already been performed by the National Symphony in Washington DC and by the Utah Symphony. “Christmas A La Vivaldi” is a program that will be enjoyed by the whole family.

“Christmas A La Vivaldi” will be on tour in Southern, Central and Eastern Utah and will feature Rosalie Macmillan, a noted solo violinist. A full concert was staged for the first time last year at the Rio Theater in Helper, and the show received a great response. Many in attendance last year promised to make the concert a family tradition. This year’s tour is adding Kanab and Richfield as well as a return to the Rio.

Ted Hinckley is the creator of the original recordings of “Christmas A La Vivaldi,” but is also producing the concert with Kenny Driggs. Driggs is a veteran of Disney productions and brought his family to live in Helper during the pandemic. Since arriving, he has been part of a vibrant musical revival in Helper and Carbon County as a whole. “Christmas A La Vivaldi” was commissioned by Hinckley’s music company and produced in Prague in the Czech Republic. Since the recordings have been released, requests for groups to perform parts of the work have followed.

Finally, last year, Driggs and Hinckley decided to stage a performance of “Christmas A La Vivaldi.” They found a chamber orchestra, added some complimentary Christmas music and sing-alongs at the end, and a wonderful new Christmas show was born. Catch “Christmas A La Vivaldi” in Helper or any of the other cities it will be performed in this year.

“Christmas A La Vivaldi” live in concert:

December 15 – Kanab Redstone Theater, 7 p.m.

December 16 – Richfield Sevier Valley Center Theater, 7 p.m.

December 17 – Helper Utah, Rio Theater, 7:30 p.m.