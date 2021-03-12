VA Salt Lake Health Care System to Local Host Vaccination Clinic

Jill Atwood, Director of Communications at the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, announced that the system will host a local vaccination clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 13.

This clinic will take place at the Southeast Utah Health Department located at 28 South 100 East in Price. At this vaccination clinic, free COVID-19 vaccines will be provided to eligible veterans that are 18 years or older. Those that wish to attend are urged to call (801) 582-1565 extension 4407 to schedule an appointment.

Atwood stated that walk-ins will be welcome as well; however, those that wish to receive the vaccine must have proof that they are an enrolled veteran.