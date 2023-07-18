Variety Show Fundraiser Planned for Local Cancer Patient

By Julie Johansen

A variety show fundraiser for Tyrell Clement is planned for Wednesday, July 26 at 7 p.m. at the Emery High School auditorium. The event is being planned and sponsored by Shala Hunsaker, Neal Peacock and friends of Clement.

This fun-packed variety show will feature the improv group from Salt Lake City called Laughing Stock and various other local talent numbers, including Miss Utah’s Teen Jaylynn Lindley, the Miss Emery County royalty, Shala Pitchforth, Emily Huntington and many others. Much of the talent will come from the Emery High drama department.

Laughingstock is the longest-running improvisation troop in the state of Utah and has performed in Emery County in the past. Laughing Stock’s appearance is being sponsored by Desertview Federal Credit Union. The MC will be Neal Peacock.

Clement is the 29-year-old son of Benjamin and Collette Clement of Price. He attended Huntington Elementary, Canyon View Junior High and graduated from Emery High, where he was very involved in drama. Upon graduation, he furthered his theatre training at USU Eastern. He then went to work at Evermore Park, a performing group in Utah County.

As a teenager, Clement was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, which later became colon cancer. He received an ileostomy to help with the colon cancer. Later, it was found that he also had cancer in his lungs. At the present time, he is receiving chemo treatments, which will continue for the next few months. Tyrell is a fighter and is determined, but the treatments are very expensive.

Although there will be no charge for the show, donations to help Tyrell will be eagerly sought and greatly appreciated. Many donated items will be available to be auctioned off at the event as well. If you are unable to attend the show, there is a GoFundMe account set up for Tyrell Clement.