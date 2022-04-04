Vasquez and Vea Combine for Shutout

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos hit the road on Friday and set off for Moab to complete the three-game set against the Red Devils. Carbon scored one run in the first inning and Jacob Vasquez took it from there. He pitched five innings of one-hit ball and gave up zero runs. He struck out seven batters while walking three.

Beau Vea came in for relief and completed the shutout while striking out three batters in two innings. The Dinos took it 4-0 after an excellent day on the mound. James Castro recorded the only RBIs in the game as he finished with two.

This week, Carbon (7-5, 3-0) will play two road games. The first will be on Monday against Uintah (4-8) with the next on Tuesday at Payson (7-5).