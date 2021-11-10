Veterans Invited to Luncheon in Price

By Judy Roybal

The Price Elks Lodge, along with the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, will host a luncheon on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, located at 57 West Main Street in Price.

We will be serving a meal, drink and desert to honor you, our veterans. There will also be gifts given out for oldest and youngest veteran and the veteran serving the most years active and overall. There will also be door prizes.

This is for all branches, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard. We hope to see you all there so we can show you all how much we appreciate your service to our country!