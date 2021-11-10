Long-Time Manager of Zions Bank in Price to Retire After 45 Years

Zions Bank Press Release

There’s likely no other banker in Castle Country who’s helped more people with their banking needs or is more widely recognized than Erroll Holt.

When the long-time manager of Zions Bank in Price retires on Nov. 24, he will mark 45 years with Zions Bank — all of it spent in Carbon and Emery counties. In his banking career, Holt has managed the Price, Castle Dale and Huntington branches. He’s also been an area president. And, for the past 21 years, he’s supervised the Price office.

A public open house to celebrate Holt’s career will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Zions Bank’s Price branch, 45 South Carbon Ave.

Holt joined Zions Bank in 1976. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in Okinawa, Japan, during the Vietnam War and then spending two years on a religious mission to the Navajo Nation, he had intended to study electrical engineering. But, with only $150 to his name, he didn’t have the means to return to school. A friend from the Air Force connected Holt with a bookkeeping job at Zions Bank. The Pennsylvania native never looked back.

Among Zions Bank’s nearly 1,500 employees in Utah and Idaho, only two other bankers can claim the longevity of Holt’s career. He remembers a time when branch employees would hand stuff paper bank statements, when a chartered plane would pick up paperwork each night from the Price branch to bring back to Salt Lake City, and when the Huntington branch was housed in single-wide trailer. During the period when power plants were being built in the area, the Price branch got so busy that cars would line up for blocks up down the street.

“Every Friday it was a mad house. People would call to see if there was a run on the bank,” Holt recalled.

While technology has vastly changed the banking world, Holt’s approach to banking has remained the same.

“You have to embrace the technology and at the same time maintain that philosophy of community banking and relationship-building throughout the process,” he said.

He’s anchored his management in the golden rule — treating others the way you would want to be treated — and in Zions’ Code of Ethics, which calls not only for “doing things right — correctly, accurately, appropriately and within the law,” but also “doing the right thing.”

Holt said the most rewarding part of his job has been the people, both the colleagues and clients, he’s worked with over the years.