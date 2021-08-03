Vibes Remain Strong on Helper’s Main Street *Photo Gallery*

The last weekend of July was celebrated with another round of Saturday Vibes on Helper’s Main Street.

Bad Frances kicked off the live entertainment at 4 p.m. and was followed by the sponsor spotlight, Recyclops, before Dale’s House took the stage at 7 p.m. As usual, food, drink and vendors were in abundance and two bounce houses were offered to the children.

Waffle Love, El Sarten, Mambo Truck, a full bar and Coca-Cola offerings were featured for patrons.

“We pride ourselves on being a family-friendly event with a little something for everyone,” shared the Vibes.

There are two more opportunities to enjoy Helper Saturday Vibes before the summer fun wraps up for the colder months. The next Vibes is on Aug. 14 and the last one in 2021 is on Sept. 4.