Visitor Influx Anticipated for Partial Annular Solar Eclipse

There will be an influx of visitors to Moab and surrounding communities this October when the 2023 Annular Eclipse can be viewed in all of its glory.

Moab is located in the path of a Partial Annular Solar Eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14 between 9:10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The maximum will occur at 10:31 a.m. It was explained that an annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon covers the sun’s center, leaving the sun’s visible out edges to form what is known as a “ring of fire” around the moon.

Though Moab is not located within the eclipse’s direct path, the city will experience up to a 90% partial eclipse. The eclipse will present once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunities at the many known locations in Moab and the increased visitation is expected to be exponential.

With the expected increase of visitors, a strain on local resources is expected. Community members and business owners are encouraged to prepare by booking lodging well in advance, stocking up on groceries and medications, and preparing for traffic delays as well as cell and internet service interruptions.

Those that are planning to visit Moab during the eclipse are also being urged to preserve and protect. Always checking current fire restrictions, building fires only in established fire pits and keeping them to manageable size, and never leaving a fire unattended are stressed.

Maintenance of tires, brakes and exhaust is stated to be a simple, yet crucial, preventative measure for disaster. Never park on dry grass and when towing a recreational vehicle or trailer, and ensure that the chains are properly secured to prevent dragging and sparks.

More information on the eclipse and ways to maintain Moab’s beauty and the safety of all can be found here.