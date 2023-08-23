Phone, Internet Services Come to Joe’s Valley

By Taren Powell

This spring, Emery Telcom announced that it is now offering WISP (Wireless Internet Service Provider) phone and internet services in the Joe’s Valley area, specifically in the Reeder and Swasey subdivisions. The WISP style service includes a small dish that is attached to the structure and connected to an ONT/WiFi router inside the cabin.

Customers can deactivate or reactivate their services at their convenience with Emery Telcom’s “Vacation Mode” option. This feature can be particularly useful during the winter months and when cabins are not in use.

Emery Telcom is currently looking into the feasibility of offering the same services for cabin owners in the Trail Mountain Subdivision. In order to provide these services, Emery Telcom would need to add a new site on the west side of the reservoir. This site would receive the signal from the tower at Mud Springs and retransmit it to the Trail Mountain Subdivision.

All speeds are 25 Mbps Download / 5 Mbps Upload. The upfront connection fee is $250, or customers can opt to be billed $25/month for 10 months. There is also a $75 per hour labor charge for set up. Average set up time takes one to two hours.

If you’re interested in obtaining services within the Trail Mountain, Reeder or Swasey subdivisions, please contact Emery Telcom at (435) 748-2223 or support@emerytelcom.com.