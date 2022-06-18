Volunteers Give Huntington Home a Makeover

Zions Bnk Press Release

A Huntington house got a makeover this week as one of 30 homes across Utah to receive a fresh coat of paint and a landscaping lift during Zions Bank’s 30th annual Paint-a-Thon service project.

More than 35 local bank employees and their family members from the Huntington, Castle Dale and Delta branches rolled up their sleeves to transform the home of a 66-year-old Huntington man with new paint and a bit of weeding.

Along with beautifying neighborhoods, the Paint-a-Thon project aims to help elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners take pride in their homes and maintain their independence. Over the past two weeks, more than 1,600 Zions Bank employees and their families volunteered to clean, scrape and paint 30 homes in Utah and Idaho.

In addition to painting, Zions employees provided yard clean-up, pruning, mowing, planting and minor repairs as needed by homeowners. The cost for all paint and supplies is contributed by Zions Bank.

The average age of this year’s homeowner is 75, with an average yearly income of $24,489. Projects completed during the annual event were selected with the assistance of nominations from the public, state housing agencies, community organizations and local churches.

“After Paint-a-Thon was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, our bankers were so excited to be back in our communities to mark our 30th Paint-a-Thon by painting 30 homes,” said Zions Bank Huntington and Castle Dale branch manager Mel Hugentobler.

Launched in 1991, Zions Bank’s Paint-a-Thon began as a volunteer project for a dozen homes along Utah’s Wasatch Front. Over the three decades, Zions Bank employees have set aside summer pastimes for a week each year — volunteering in the evenings after work and on Saturday — to paint 1,221 homes throughout Idaho and Utah. Not counting the dollar value of volunteer hours through the years, the bank has donated more than $1.3 million toward beautifying homes in the two states.