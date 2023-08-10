WaFd Bank Donates to Community Organizations

WaFd Bank oversees the Washington Federal Foundation with the purpose of facilitating direct giving to community-based nonprofits that primarily serve the needs of those that are low or moderate income.

The monthly contributions through the foundation are directed to emergency and sustainable housing, food and nutrition, economic stability and job development, financial literacy, and employee involvement. Recently, the local Price branch presented donations to two organizations.

The first was the Mutual Self-Help Ground Up Construction Housing Program that is operated through the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG).

Self-help housing, according to SEUALG Housing Program Manager Vikki Ori, is a program where participants work together with the instruction of a construction supervisor to help each other build their homes.

“The expectation of self-help housing is that all participants will work a minimum of 17 hours per week and will have committed volunteers for another 13 hours a week,” said Ori. “We will work with you if you have work training or mandatory shifts as long as we know ahead of time and you can do make up hours.”

The program is currently assembling a waitlist for Group 3, which will start in 2024. For more information, contact Ori at (435) 613-0026 or vori@seualg.utah.gov.

The second donation was presented to Val Marietti with The Friends of the Helper Area, which is a nonprofit organization that aims to give back to the Helper community. They are currently working to bring the all-access playground to life, which would consist of all-abilities equipment and synthetic turf to serve as ground cover.

This equipment will be available for those with autism, those that are visually impaired, those with restricted mobility and the like. However, children without disabilities will also be able to enjoy the playground.

Furthermore, there is a donation account set up at the WaFd Bank for those that are interested in contributing to the playground.