2023 Excellence in Teaching Awards: Bridgit Grimm

Press Release

Bridgit Grimm, a fifth grade teacher at Cleveland Elementary, has been awarded the 2023 Excellence in Teaching Award from the Utah Education Association and the Clark and Christine Ivory Foundation.

Mrs. Grimm is an exceptional teacher known for her kindness, patience and unwavering student support. She goes above and beyond to understand each students’ unique learning style, tailoring her teaching approach to met their needs.

Her dedication to her student’s success is evident as she serves as their advocate, creating a positive and rewarding learning environment. The impact of her teaching is seen in the confidence and academic achievements of her students, who excel under her guidance.

One particular student, the son of the nominator, has experienced a significant transformation under Mrs. Grimm’s guidance. Struggling with school, especially math and reading, he had difficulty focusing and staying motivated. However, Mrs. Grimm took the time to research his past test scores and provided targeted guidance to address his areas of struggle.

As a result, the student has regained his enthusiasm for learning, achieving straight A’s and actively participating in student council. Mrs. Grimm’s approachable nature and willingness to help have empowered the student to seek assistance and understanding, fostering his growth and success. The nominator expresses deep gratitude for Mrs. Grimm’s impact and recognizes her as a beloved teacher who has positively influenced the lives of countless students.

Mrs. Grimm’s exceptional teaching ability, dedication and a remarkable rapport with her students make her an invaluable asset to Cleveland Elementary. Her commitment to fostering a love for learning, coupled with her ability to connect with and uplift students, warrant recognition for her outstanding efforts and her profound impact on her students’ lives.