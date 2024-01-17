Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Wanda Claunch Andrew, graduated from mortality and rejoined her eternal husband, Merlin L Andrew on January 8, 2024 in Hyde Park, Utah. She was born on June 7, 1926 and was proud to be 97½ years old. She was born in Sterling, Idaho to Everett Shelby and Ellen Eliza Christensen Claunch.

After graduation from Aberdeen High School (Idaho), Wanda attended Utah State Agricultural College (USU) where she met Merlin L Andrew. Soon after they met, Merlin told one of his brothers that he had met a new girl, “and she sure was pretty.” They were married in the Logan Utah Temple on August 2, 1946.

Soon after marrying, Wanda and Merlin wanted to start their family and were disappointed time and time again when three daughters (Sally, Suzan and Claudia) only lived a few hours and then passed away. In 1952, after staying in bed for much of her pregnancy, Christi was born followed by four more children: Ted, Jill, Lori and Todd. Tragedy struck in 1965 when Todd, age 5, died in a farming accident. After this, Tim and Curtis were welcomed into the family.

As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wanda served faithfully in all organizations and was a dedicated visiting teacher/ministering sister. For three years, she served in the cafeteria of the Logan Temple. Wanda wrote the following in her life history, “My journey through life as a member of the church has been on a busy road but I have enjoyed each calling I have had and am grateful for every opportunity.”

Wanda made her life meaningful as she served her family and others. Many neighbors found themselves the recipients of her kindness as she picked them up for church, took them shopping, or to doctor appointments. She was truly an example of Christ-like love.

In 1995, Wanda had a car accident and broke her sternum and back which required surgery and a long recovery. For six months, she lived in Price, UT with her daughter and husband, Christi and Darel Jardine. Neighbors saw Christi and Wanda, who was wearing her “turtle shell” brace, taking long walks. She met many people in Westwood that she had never forgotten.

Several years ago after hanging pictures of the grandchildren in a hallway, Wanda expressed her happiness with having such a large family. With each grandchild that married and great grandchild born, her joy increased. There is no question that her love of family has kept her with us so long.

Leaving her home 18 months ago and moving into Autumn Care was one of the hardest things Wanda had to do in all her 97 years. Having a positive attitude, she made a lasting impression on both residents and staff.

Wanda is survived by her children and their spouses: Christi Jardine (Price UT), Ted and Kayleen Andrew (Trenton UT), Jill and Victor Israelsen (Young Ward UT), Lori Munson (Trenton UT), Tim and Tina Andrew (Pasco WA), and Curtis and Barb Andrew (Lehi UT). She is proud to have 45 grandchildren (including spouses) and 58½ great grandchildren. Wanda is also survived by many special nieces and nephews that she loves very much.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Merlin L Andrew, her parents, Everett Shelby and Ellen Eliza Christensen Claunch, four children (Sally, Suzan, Claudia and Todd Peter), son-in-laws Darel Lynn Jardine and Stanford Lovell Munson; and grandsons Matthew D. Jardine and S. MeRell Munson; sisters and brothers: Ella Mae, Laura, Bertha, Marie, Cecil, Walker, Everett Jr. (Bud) and Wayne.

Funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024. Viewings will be on Friday, January 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. and before the service on Saturday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. All services will be in the Trenton Ward Church (400 W 1200 N). Interment will be in the Trenton Town Cemetery.

Charitable donation may be made in Wanda’s name to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital or to LDS Humanitarian Services.