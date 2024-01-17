Darrol Jensen

Darrol Fernit Jensen, age 70, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2024 after an abrupt return of his long fought battle with cancer. He died with his family lovingly by his side.

Born July 15, 1953 to Melvin Jensen and Margaret Ramage in Price, Utah. Darrol grew up on his family’s farm with his siblings and many aunts, uncles, cousins and life-long friends nearby.

Darrol, a son first, devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, uncle, role model and friend, lived a life full of ambition, hard work, a little bit of mischief, a lot of fun, and a lot of love. He met his eternal sweetheart, Margo Grant Jensen, and they were married July 7, 1995 in American Fork, Utah and were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City temple on July 6, 2013.

Darrol lived a strong and unwavering life following and teaching the words of our Heavenly Father. He served a full time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Indiana Michigan mission that split into the Indianapolis, Indiana Mission during his service.

He left this world with his head held high as a warrior with an inspiring balance of dignity. He will always be remembered by all whose paths he was placed in and he will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Margo Jensen; his children, Delilah (Dave) Jaeger, Mary Dearden, Trenya Petersen, Jared (Nichole) Jensen, Joslin (Michael) Batty, Gentry Jensen, Joshua Aaron (Elizabeth) Jensen, James Ammon Jensen, 24 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren whose laughter and joy meant the world to him and he will continue to be ever present in their lives.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin F. Jensen and Margaret A. Ramage; his brothers, James Jensen and Leon Jensen.

Funeral services will be held Friday January 19, 2024 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Chapel at 548 S 400 E Santaquin, Utah. Dedication of the grave will immediately follow at the Santaquin City Cemetery. A viewing and reception will be held prior to the services from 9:00 to10:30 am at the same address.

The family humbly asks in lieu of flowers you consider making a contribution directly to Margo Jensen via Venmo @MargoJensen to help replenish the immense costs that have been spent toward our Dad’s long fought battle with cancer.