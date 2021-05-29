Water Conservation Update Presented to Price City Council

In the wake of Governor Spencer Cox announcing the statewide drought, Price City Public Works Director Miles Nelson gave a water conservation update during Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Currently, Scofield Reservoir is at 52% capacity with a water content of 34,300 acre feet. Nelson remarked that this is typically the highest water point of the year. He then stated that the accumulation for precipitation for the year is running at about 59%.

The Water Conservation Committee has been meeting for nearly three months and the committee is comprised of Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos, Councilman Rick Davis and various individuals that work in the water department. A recent meeting was hosted to discuss the drought issue and water conservation.

The committee made some recommendations to release to the public to see if cooperation is possible. Watering times are restricted between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and citizens are being asked to be careful and use only what is absolutely needed.

Nelson explained that some flyers have been distributed with tips on what can be done to conserve water at this time. With cooperation from the citizens, Nelson stated, there will be success.

“We are counting on our citizens to come through,” Nelson said.

He also explained that, without help, there will be more water restrictions in the future. Mayor Kourianos then stated that during each city council meeting, the topic of water, where the city is at, how the drought is going and more will be discussed.