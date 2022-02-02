Weber State Students Earn Academic Excellence

Press Release

More than 3,800 students received the honor of Academic Excellence in the fall 2021 semester, signifying they maintained a GPA of at least 3.5. Of those 3,800, approximately 1,200 students earned the distinction of High Academic Excellence for maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Hunter Heath of Price, Utah earned High Academic Excellence from Weber State University

Jon Zamantakis of Helper, Utah earned High Academic Excellence from Weber State University

Kamri Chynoweth of Orangeville, Utah earned High Academic Excellence from Weber State University

