Wee Bit Wicked Witches Donate to Shop-With-A-Cop

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) experienced a bit of confusion over which holiday they were celebrating on Oct. 31 as they were treated to yet another gracious donation from the Wee Bit Wicked Witches.

“We don’t know if we should say happy Halloween or merry Christmas,” the office shared. “ECSO was invited to watch the witches dance at Huntington Elementary today. After the performance, the witches (and the manwitch) presented Sheriff Tyson Huntington with a check for $2,000.”

This donation is enough to sponsor 10 children through the annual Shop-With-A-Cop program. These funds were raised by the witches at their annual ball and they chose to donate to this program.

“We really can’t find adequate words to thank them. Just know that this act of kindness will add to the magic of Christmas x 10 this year,” said the ECSO.

The sheriff’s office concluded by stating that when the witches see their Shop-With-A-Cop photo this December, they hope that they will know that they played a huge part in the program.