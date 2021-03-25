Wellington City Council Considers Personnel Action Against Police Chief

On March 18, it was reported that Wellington City Police Chief Rory Bradley had been placed on paid administrative leave pending the process of a personnel action. The reason for this has not been released due to the active status of the investigation. However, this matter was an agenda item on Thursday evening as the Wellington City Council met virtually for a regularly-scheduled meeting.

Bradley, who is a member of the Wellington City Council, was absent from the meeting, along with his father, who serves as a fellow councilman. The discussion began with a public comment period during which members of the community could give their opinion on the matter.

“Wellington City will not be answering any questions at this time,” Wellington City Mayor Paula Noyes said before the public comment period began.

One community member spoke in favor of Bradley, explaining that she has worked closely with the chief through Wellington Elementary’s PTA. “If we lose him as a chief and as a mentor to our kids, it is devastating. And I would hope that we are wise enough to see that and make decisions that are appropriate and make sure that he is there and able to watch over our kids.”

She continued, reporting on Bradley’s love of the community. “He loves this community and he has done so much to protect us. We are not going to find somebody that loves this town and wants to be here more than he does.”

Following the lone public comment, the time was turned over to Wellington City Attorney John Schindler. He reported recent developments in the investigation and suggested that the council table the matter of Bradley’s employment until a future meeting so they can make an informed decision. The council heeded Schindler’s advice, tabling the item agenda and adjourning the meeting.

Bradley, a Wellington native, was named the Wellington City Police Chief in August of 2018. His career in law enforcement began in Emery County where he served as a corrections officer. This was followed by 13 years of service at the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradley was sworn in as the Wellington City Police Chief on Aug. 22, 2018. His first day on the job came five days later on Aug. 27. During his service as chief, he was awarded the Department of Public Safety Lifesaving Award in November of 2019. This award was presented in response to Bradley’s action during the destruction of Los Jilbertos.

In addition to law enforcement work, Bradley has also spearheaded the Wellington Pioneer Days celebration in recent years.