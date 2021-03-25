Lady Dinos Devour Wildcats, Cowboys *Photo Gallery*

Carbon made quick work of Richfield when the Wildcats came to town on Tuesday. After a scoreless top of the first, the Lady Dinos screamed out in front. They scored four runs before recording their first out, including a Giana Bruno three-run blast.

Carbon then played small ball to tally 15 runs in the inning. Richfield never did have an answer for the talented Dinos. Carbon followed up the beating in the first with another double-digit inning to lead 25-0 after two. Richfield scored a couple in the third, but the mercy rule was applied, giving Carbon the 25-2 victory.

In two innings, Graycie Hansen showed why she is the lead-off hitter, going 3-3 with four RBIs and a walk. Haven Byerly continued to swing a hot stick and finished 2-2 with four RBIs, three coming from her home run in the second. All-in-all, it was a dominating performance by the Dinos.

The high-powered Carbon offense was not fully manifested against Grantsville on Wednesday. Although runs were hard to come by for both teams in the contest, the Lady Dinos tallied 12 hits. The lone extra base hit came in the form of a Lyndsey Madrigal double.

Carbon took a 1-0 lead in the third and then went up by three after a two-out rally in the sixth. The Lady Cowboys answered back in the bottom of the inning to tie it all up at three apiece. Neither team could bring a runner home, forcing extras in the heavy-weight bout.

In the top of the eighth, Brooke Mooseman led off and was hit by a pitch. Amya Prettyman followed that up with a single, putting two runners in scoring positions after the throw. Up next, Stevie Oman came through, putting the ball in play to bring home the potential winning run. That is all the Dinos would get, but they retook the lead 4-3 in extras.

Haven Byerly pitched around a leadoff walk with two strikeouts to position Carbon just one out away from the win. After another walk and a passed ball, Grantsville had two runners in scoring position with two outs. A lined shot to right looked like trouble, but Gracie Hansen was there to secure the final out, sealing the 4-3 Carbon victory over Grantsville

The big story of the game was the pitching by Byerly. She pitched all eight innings, giving up three runs on seven hits while striking out 18 batters. Madrigal was the most productive at the plate, going 3-4 with a double.

The Lady Dinos (7-1, 3-0) will end the week with a rivalry match at Emery (5-1-1, 1-0) on Friday. The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.

