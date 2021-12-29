Wellington City Discusses Grant Focusing on Trailheads

Joan Powell and Chad Booth visited the Wellington City Council during its final meeting of 2021 to speak with the council members about the opportunity of a State OHV Fiscal Incentive Grant (FIG) to assist with tourism. This is a quarterly grant open to city, county and federal agencies as well as non-profit organizations.

This grant assists small towns such as Wellington by providing assistance to sustain, enhance and improve motorized recreation within Utah.. The program was previously associated with Utah State Parks but is now operated under the Department of Natural Resources. There is a special fund that is available for tourism that will connect to the OHV trail that Powell and other community volunteers have been working on for some time.

It was stated that this specific grant is now advertising and mapping in order to inform the public that Wellington City has mapped OHV trailheads. With this, Booth will be able to give the city exposure on his show, “At Your Leisure,” that runs on the ABC Television Network.

The paperwork for this grant is due by Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. During the discussion, Powell remarked that such projects are her passion, stating that she deeply enjoys taking people out and showing them the area.