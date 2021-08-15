Wellington City Praises Residents for Wise Water Use

On Wednesday evening, the Wellington City Council met for its regularly-scheduled meeting. During the meeting, the council praised the city’s residents for their conservative use of water during this year’s extreme drought.

Wellington City Councilman Glen Wells addressed the water situation, stating that residents have been very mindful of their water usage even without restrictions being set in place. He stated that Wellington City should be good with water through September.

“We got through the worst drought I’ve ever seen in my life pretty good,” Wells said.

Also during the meeting, the council approved a contract with Smuin, Rich & Marsing for accounting services. This contract will last for the term of one year.

It was explained during the meeting that Smuin, Rich & Marsing will meet with Wellington monthly to review the city’s financials and offer assistance with accounting services. This contract was approved unanimously by the city council.