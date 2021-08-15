John Conrad Vigil “Conrad”

CALIFORNIA – John Vigil was born on July 19, 1946 in Price, Utah to John and Mary VIgil. He had just recently celebrated his 75th birthday. On August 12, 2021, John slipped away to be with our Heavenly Father with his loving daughter Stephanie, son-in-law Steve, his oldest grandson Andrew, and his wife Ruth by his side.

John served our country in the army in Vietnam. He spread the word of god through his preaching at The Church of God of Prophecy in Helper, Utah and continued to serve the lord until his passing. He is survived by his wife Ruth, daughter Stephanie (Steve) Barrientez, Sisters Berna (Phillip) Baca, Rachel (Zack), Leyba, Perkins (Lynn) Baldozier, and one brother Elmer (Alice) Vigil. Grandchildren and Great grandchildren, and also many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Vigil and sister Rose Ortiz. Funeral services are pending. He will be laid to rest in California where he lived. We love you very much, you were and are a true man of God.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.”

2 Timothy 4: 7-8