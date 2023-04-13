Wild Split Versus ‘Cats

ETV News Stock Photo by Rileigh Meccariello

Back on the diamond Tuesday, the Spartans played a doubleheader against the ‘Cats. Game 1 looked more like a football score with both teams reaching well into the teens.

Richfield scored first with three runs in the opening inning. The Spartans then answered back with four runs in the second and five runs in the third. They would eventually go up 13-6, but things got out of hand in the fifth. The Wildcats flipped the script with 11 runs in the frame to take the 17-13 lead. Emery continued to battle and pulled within one, but couldn’t keep Richfield from scoring. The Wildcats would go on to win it 19-16.

Wade Stilson remained hot, going 3-3 with a double and four RBIs. Gannon Ward also drove in four in his 2-3 performance with a double and a home run. Meanwhile, Evan Christensen led the team with five ribbies by going 2-3 with a double. Although the bats came through, the pitching faltered. Giving up 18 hits did not help the Spartans as the baserunners turned into 19 runs, 14 of which were earned.

Emery turned it around in Game 2 by cleaning it up on the mound and in the field. Stilson pitched six and two third innings of one-run ball. He struck out seven in that span while only walking one. Ward came in and retired the final batter for the 4-1 victory.

The Spartans took the lead for the final time in the fifth with two runs after it was tied at one for a few innings. Ward also led the Spartans at the plate by going 4-4 with a double and two ribbies. Meanwhile, Stilson picked up a double by going 2-4 while Mason Stilson went 2-4 as well. Christensen also picked up another extra-base hit with a double in the final game.

Emery (10-7, 5-3) will return home for the rubber match against Richfield (6-8, 1-4) on Friday.