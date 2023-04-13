Dinos Comeback in Richfield *Photo Gallery*

The Dinos found themselves in Richfield on Tuesday to take on the Wildcats. It was a sluggish start for Carbon, who found itself behind one, nil at halftime.

The break could not have come at a better time as the Dinos regrouped and reset for the final 40 minutes. They came back in the second half with renewed intensity and scored three straight goals to overpower the ‘Cats 3-1. Goal scorers included Sam Dart, Tyler Morris and Boyd Bradford while Parker Morgan picked up an assist.

A pivotal match-up between Emery and Carbon is now on the horizon. The rivals will meet in Price on Thursday with big ramifications in the region standings. Carbon would tie things up in the region with a Dino victory while Emery would claim the region title with a win.