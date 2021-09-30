Wildcats No Match for Surging Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Fans filed in for another region matchup when Richfield visited Emery on Thursday evening. Immediately, the Spartans demonstrated their prowess, dominating the first set 25-14.

They kept their foot on the pedal for a 25-16 set win in the second. Richfield made it close in the third set, but the Spartans were not about to be out done. They finished off the Wildcats, 25-23, for their 12th straight sweep.

Emery (17-0, 5-0) remains unbeaten and will now have a week off until the team travels to Canyon View (8-7, 1-3) next Tuesday.