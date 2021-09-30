Dinos Hold Off Red Devils

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Grand and Carbon were locked in an intense battle on Tuesday night when the Red Devils came to Price. Both teams delivered blows in the first set until Carbon found enough room to end it 25-23.

When the battle ensued in the second set, it was just as invigorating. Again, the squads traded shots, but once more the Dinos ended on top 25-23.

Grand desperately needed a win in the third set, but Carbon would not relinquish its lead. The Red Devils finally ran out of steam, while the Dinos continued their attack. Carbon took the third set 25-19 to complete the 3-0 sweep.

Up next, the Dinos (15-2, 4-1) will remain home to defend it against Manti (7-9) on Thursday.