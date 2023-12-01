Wildcats Take Out Spartans Late

The Spartans welcomed the South Summit Wildcats to Castle Dale on Wednesday. The game was neck and neck through three quarters, with the teams staying within one point. Unfortunately, the Cats pulled away in the fourth, securing the 51-44 win in a hard-fought game.

Wade Stilson had a nice all-around game, bringing the fire on defense with five steals and a block. He also had seven points, three assists and five boards. Zack Tuttle had a nice shooting night, going 5-9 at 56%, scoring 13 points. Luke Justice also had a nice night on defense, snagging the ball away three times. He finished the game with a team-high 14 points.

The Spartans move to 1-1 on the early season. Next up, they head to Panguitch to face the 3-0 Bobcats on Dec. 1. They will wrap up the week with another game on Dec. 2 against Millard (0-4) at home.