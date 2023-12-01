Kerr Leads Command Over Marauders

The Lady Panthers continued their impressive start to the season with a road win against the Utah Military Academy – Camp Williams Marauders on Thursday. They improve to 4-1 on the season.

Heather Kerr dominated offensively and defensively down low. She completed a double-double, scoring 18 points and 11 rebounds, but her defensive presence was felt by the Marauders with five blocks and four steals.

Jostyn McLean also was a force in the paint, taking down 17 boards to go along with eight points, three assists and a block. Carolina Vasquez also had a near double-double with eight points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Kaydence Romera was a terror on defense with four steals, also adding on four points, four boards and two assists.

Next up, the Lady Panthers head to Riverdale to face another Military Academy, this one being the Hill Field Thunderbirds on Dec. 1.