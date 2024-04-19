Wildcats Top Spartans in Close Battle

The Emery Spartans baseball team traveled to Richfield Tuesday for their first meeting of the year. Emery came out strong, with seven runs in the first two innings. The Wildcats had a big fifth inning, scoring six more for their team, bringing the score after five to 12-8 in favor of Richfield.

The Spartans weren’t done yet, putting up three more runs in the top of the sixth, tightening the gap to just one run. Emery tacked on one more in the seventh, tying the game at 12.

With the home team up to bat, they would achieve their goal of scoring one more with a walk off run, ending the game 13-12, Wildcats. Hayden Abrams had a couple doubles in the game, along with an RBI. Mason Stilson was walked twice, going two for three in the game. He had a double and four runs scored for the Spartans.

Treven Gilbert brought home three runners, had a couple walks and was hit by pitch in his five plate appearances. Hayden Christiansen had two runners batted in and a run scored. Kade Larsen, Wade Stilson and Turner Stoker also had an RBI in the game for Emery.

The Spartan boys will face the Wildcats again this week on Friday in Emery, as they sit at fourth in the Region 12 rankings, with a region record of 6-5.