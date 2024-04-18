Dino Volleyball Overpowers Juan Diego *Photo Gallery*

The Juan Diego Soaring Eagles traveled to Price for a 3A Region 2 matchup. In the first set, both teams kept it pretty even, but the Dinos claimed the set 25-19. In set two, Carbon was still in their winning rhythm, as they won the set 25-16.

The Eagles weren’t ready for the sweep, as they dug deep and achieved the set win in a close battle, 25-21. Set four, the Dinos were back at it, playing with emotion and intensity, winning the set 25-18. This would be their second region win, improving them to 2-1, the second position in their region.

Alexis Bueno was great all-around, finishing with five aces, eight digs and 18 big assists for the Dino squad. Carter Warburton played solid defense with 14 digs, two kills and four assists for his team.

Evan Lancaster was also dominant all-around with 12 digs, five kills, an ace, a block and seven assists for the Junior. Jack Hedin finished the night with seven kills and five digs. Kyler Orth had eight kills, two blocks and two digs for the sophomore.

Charles Tima ended his night with seven kills, a block, seven digs and two assists. Senior Zeke Willson finished the night with six kills, a block and a dig. Next up for the Dinos, they head to the North Sanpete Varsity Invitational, where they will face three opponents on the first night, then two more the next day that is to be announced depending on the outcome of the first day’s action.

Their opponents on day one will be Freedom Prep Academy, Salt Lake Academy and the tournament host and region leader, North Sanpete.