Purcell, Oklahoma – William Lynn Berdan Jr, age 59, passed away March 8, 2022 at the hospital surrounded by family.

Bill was born April 18, 1962 in Denver, Colorado to William Lynn Berdan Sr and Donna Kaye Wood Berdan Dye. Bill married Michelle Renee deShazer June 24, 2001 in Las Vegas, NV.

Bill grew up in East Carbon/Sunnyside, Utah. He joined the Army at the age of 17 and was stationed in Germany. Bill loved his family; he considered his step children as his own. He was a very hard worker; he always worked two jobs. He worked as a manager at Carls Jr and drove the city sanitation truck for many years until he retired.

Bill had a passion for the Denver Broncos, and Oklahoma Sooners and the Thunder. His favorite thing to do was call up his Utah family and say, “looks like a storm about to hit” when the Thunder would play the Jazz. Bill loved to play fantasy football; it was not uncommon for him to have four fantasy teams during the football season.

Bill married Vanessa Valentine’s day, Feb 14th, 1984, in East Carbon Utah. Vanessa had 4 children, Mandy, Tina, Crissy and Jason. Bill adopted Mandy and they had a baby together, Chantell. They later divorced.

Bill is survived by his wife, Michelle Berdan; daughters, Amanda Dill, Samantha (Donald) Gregory, and Brittney (Carey) Joyner; Mandy Brown and Chantell Berdan, Tanya Wilkinson, Tina (Oren) Gieck, Crissy Mower, Jason (Andrea) Mower. Brother Kevin (Heidi) Berdan, sister Theresa (Tim) Hansen; 31 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.

Preceded in death by his father, William Lynn Berdan Sr; mother Donna Dye; Brother David Berdan.

Bill requested to not have a service; he just wanted the family to get together on his behalf at their convenience.