Williams’ 40 Point Game Lifts Eastern Over CSI In Front Of Packed Crowd

By Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

In front of a packed crowd on Fan Appreciation Night, USU Eastern men’s basketball took down a tough College of Southern Idaho team with a final score of 89-80. The home crowd was treated to an electrifying contest filled with standout performances by multiple Eagle players.

Martel Williams thrilled the crowd leading the charge with a collegiate career high 40-point performance. His versatility on offense, driving to the rim and sinking shots from long range, posed constant problems for the CSI’s defense.

Williams received a lot of help from his teammates, particularly Ethan Copeland , whose sharp shooting from beyond the arc contributed 16 crucial points to the team’s tally. Dyson Lighthall and Kendall Alexander each added nine points to the score. Taft Mitchell had 8 rebounds helping limit CSI’s second-chance opportunities.

After a slow start, Eastern battled and managed to gain a slight advantage after the first half with a narrow 40-36 lead.

As the second half unfolded, the intensity surged, with CSI striving to mount a comeback. Jaylon Johnson and Asim Jones spearheaded CSI’s offensive efforts, tallying 20 and 14 points, respectively. However, Eastern remained composed and responded with timely buckets to preserve their lead.

With time ticking away, Utah State Eastern strung together under the pressure for critical defensive stops, converting on the offensive end to secure the hard-fought victory of 89-80.

On Saturday, USU Eastern (17-8, 7-5) will remain at home as they face a big game against conference newcomer, North Idaho College (21-7, 7-3) at 3 p.m.